Cheryl-Ann, a queer, female artist with a bubbly, poppy personality on stage has captivated again with her brand new single, featuring, a great catchy chorus, and an enthusiasm for young love and youth as seen in her previous single ‘Young Forever’ - which was hugely supported across Irish Radio and had over 100,000 plays across all streaming platforms.

Cheryl-Ann is an independent singer/songwriter with a rare vocal gift. Taken from a vast pool of influences ranging from Fleetwood Mac, to Billie Eilish, Cheryl-Ann has created her own poppy sound, known for her beautiful tone and ridiculously catchy hooks.

Cheryl-Ann

Her breakout single ‘Young Forever’ released at the end of April this year, introduced the commercial world to this wonderful, bubbly personality that reflects exactly in her music - reaching 100,000 streams on Spotify alone, and gaining over 400 radio plays on some of the biggest stations in the island of Ireland, including Single of the Week on many radio stations - not to mention her gorgeous music video gaining a spot on one of the most watched TV shows in the North.