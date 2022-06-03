HousePlants and Move D lined up to support Chic at St. Columb’s Park

Joining the line-up on Sunday, June 26, will be Celtronic favourite Move D, HousePlants the latest project of Bell X1 frontman Paul Noonan and electronic producer Daithí and local heroes Queen & Disco.

HousePlants are the exciting full-fledged creative vision of two of Ireland’s most respected artists –Bell X1 frontman Paul Noonan and innovative atmospheric producer Daithí.

HousePlants is the kind of union that accentuates both artists’ strengths in that intimate practice room way, finding beauty in flaws, inviting them in.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HousePlants the latest project of Bell X1 frontman Paul Noonan and electronic producer Daithí.

Noonan’s ornate delivery, the bedrock for so many of Bell X1’s career highlights, takes on a fresh cadence against the bright backdrop of Daithí’s searching, dynamic approach to creating and capturing sounds.

Their debut album ‘Dry Goods’ was nominated for the Choice Music Prize Album of The Year.

Move D will make the trip from Heidelberg, Germany for the gig.

Move D

One of modern electronic musicʼs most beloved souls with a long and varied musical history, Move D’s discography is long and impressive and holds releases on a broad variety of labels such as Workshop, Smallville, Warp, Running Back, Uzuri and Electric Minds among others plus collaborations and involvements in projects like Magic Mountain High (w. Juju & Jordash) and Reagenz (w. Jonah Sharp).