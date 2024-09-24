Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pop superstar Justin Timberlake will play a headline show in Belfast next summer.

Belsonic has announced the US musician, actor, and entertainer will play Ormeau Park on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, September 27.

Fans can expect to hear their favorite hit singles spanning across his entire catalogue alongside singles from his latest album Everything I Thought It Was. Justin's sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, is now available on all platforms.

Throughout his career, Timberlake’s sold over 54 million albums and 63 million singles globally, and a further 70 million records as the lead vocalist of *NSYNC.

He has won ten GRAMMY Awards across the pop, dance and R&B genres, including his successful solo albums Man of the Woods, The 20/20 Experience, FutureSex/LoveSounds, and his debut solo album, Justified – as well as his collaborations with Jay-Z.

He’s garnered over 23 billion audio and video streams globally and won four Emmy Awards for his memorable stints on ‘Saturday Night Live’.

On the big screen, he’s lent his voice to DreamWorks’ animated franchise phenomena TROLLS, including the third instalment, 2023’s TROLLS BAND TOGETHER.

His hit record ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling!’ from TROLLS was nominated for ‘Best Original Song’ at the 2017 Academy Awards.

Most recently, Timberlake released his sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was, featuring 18 brand new tracks including hit singles ‘Selfish’ and ‘No Angels’.

He is currently on his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour spanning over 50 cities, notably marking his return to the global stage after 5 years.

Tickets are on sale from Friday, September 27 at 9am via www.ticketmaster.ie