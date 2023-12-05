After a 40 year hiatus one of the most influential Irish trad bands of all time are reforming and playing their first Irish concert since 1979, in Belfast’s Waterfront Hall.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Belfast TradFest concert will be one of the most anticipated in living memory, featuring a who’s who of Irish music; Matt Molloy (The Chieftains), Dónal Lunny (Planxty, Moving Hearts), Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill (Skara Brae), Kevin Burke (Patrick Street), Paddy Glackin (Ushers Island) and uilleann pipe supremo Paddy Keenan, coming together to perform their first public concert in 45 years as ‘The Bothy Band’.

They are joined by Seán Óg Graham on guitar.

Dónal Lunny said: “"As we embark on the journey of bringing The Bothy Band together to grace the stage at Belfast's Waterfront Hall, the anticipation is both exhilarating and humbling.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bothy Band have announced a reunion gig in Belfast in February.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The prospect of reuniting with such exceptional musicians after over four decades is a testament to the enduring power of our musical connection and the timeless appeal of traditional music.

"Belfast holds a special place in the heart of Irish musical history, and the Waterfront Hall provides the perfect canvas for our first Irish reunion concert.

"The echoes of the past blend with the vibrant energy of the present as we prepare to bring The Bothy Band's distinctive sound back to life. The city's rich musical heritage and the enthusiastic audience at the Belfast TradFest Winter Weekend create a fitting backdrop for this momentous occasion”.

Between 1975 to 1979 the band released four albums, all of which are regarded as classics of their type.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incendiary live performances, driven by a front line of fiddle, pipes and flute underpinned by a powerhouse rhythm section of guitar, bouzouki and clavichord cemented their reputation as one of the most innovative and exciting combination to play traditional music from these islands.

In 2006, founder member, Mícheál Ó Domhnaill died and Donegal’s Tommy Peoples who played fiddle on the band’s first recording passed away in 2018.

Belfast TradFest Artistic Director Dónal O’Connor said: “The Bothy Band's influence on the landscape of Irish folk music is immeasurable, and to witness their magic after nearly half a century is a rare and extraordinary opportunity.

"As they reunite, we can expect a night of musical alchemy, where Belfast will resonate with the timeless sound of this iconic band, creating a moment that will be etched into the hearts of all who attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This reunion is not merely a concert; it's a celebration of a musical legacy reborn, and Belfast TradFest are honoured to be part of this historic event."

The Waterfront Hall, with its acoustically pristine setting, provides the perfect backdrop for the Bothy Band's triumphant return.

Belfast TradFest Winter Weekend attendees can expect a night filled with soul-stirring melodies and songs, lively jigs and reels, and the unmistakable spirit of the Irish tradition.

The reunion concert is a testament to the enduring legacy of these virtuosic talents and a rare opportunity for fans to bask in the brilliance of the most iconic of all traditional music bands. This will be one to tell the grandchildren about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad