The Oh Yeah Music Centre said the Strabane man will take to the stage for a special guest performance following a presentation on Wednesday, November 15.

The singer- songwriter, musician and producer was raised in Strabane and educated at St. Columb’s College in Derry.

Starting out in bands while at college in Dublin he went on to join legendary acts The Johnstons and Planxty and his dramatic interpretations of classic traditional ballads such as Arthur McBride and The Lakes of Pontchartrain firmly established him as one of the cornerstones of the new wave of Irish music and song in the 1970s.

Paul Brady.

At the end of the 1970s, Paul moved onto writing his own songs and has since forged a reputation as one of Ireland’s finest, releasing many popular and critically acclaimed records.

Songs such as The Island, Crazy Dreams, Nothing But The Same Old Story, Nobody Knows, Follow On, The Long Goodbye, The World Is What You Make It and Paradise Is Here have, over the years, given joy and emotional sustenance to generations of Irish at home and abroad.

His compositions have been recorded by many international artists including Tina Turner, Cliff Richard, Cher, Carole King, Art Garfunkel, Bonnie Raitt, Joe Cocker, Eric Clapton, Trisha Yearwood and Phil Collins and, closer to home, Ronan Keating, Joe Dolan, Dickie Rock, Maura O’Connell, Liam Clancy and Mary Black.

Paul Brady said of receiving the Legend Award: “It’s a great joy to be told of this award and I’d like to thank those who decided to honour me in this way.

"Little did I think when, a callow 15 year old, I took gig playing piano in a Donegal hotel for £4 a week plus my keep, that my path would lead me here.

"That path has taken me through many countries, many musical genres, many lasting friendships and thrilling collaborations and this award is the icing on a very rich cake. I feel so privileged.

"Northern Ireland has always been for me a very fertile musical environment, having such a wealth of different musical sources and influences, from pop, folk, country, blues and jazz.

"All of this richness has touched me from an early age and I immersed myself in it all over the years. I’m gratified that whatever mixture has come out of me has given some pleasure and sustenance to you, my fellow Nordies. Thank you again! “

Charlotte Dryden, from the Oh Yeah Music Centre, said: “We are thrilled to be adding Paul Brady to the list of musical Legends at the NI Music Prize.

"Paul’s story is incredible and inspiring. His talent has influenced many songwriters over the years and it is long over due recognition. We can’t wait to welcome him to the Ulster Hall in November. These nights are always so special.”

The Oh Yeah Legend award is presented annually to an individual or band that has made a significant contribution to the world of music. Previous recipients include names such as Barry Devlin (Horslips), ASH, Snow Patrol and Gary Moore (Posthumous).