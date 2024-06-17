Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The multi-award-winning Stendhal Festival has announced the comedy line-up for this year’s event, taking place at Ballymully Cottage Farm, Limavady, on July 4 to 6.

Headlined by Stephen K. Amos, the bill also includes a plethora of established and up and coming acts from the North, including Paddy Raff and Vittorio Angelone.

Stephen K. Amos has charmed and entertained audiences all over the world with his natural, assured delivery and his honest, original material.

Having appeared regularly across the Stage, TV, Radio and Film since he broke through, Stephen K. Amos has become one of the most critically acclaimed stand ups of his generation, with a myriad of awards from comedy festivals all over the world to his name, not to mention his Bafta and Richard Prior Award nominations.

Stephen Kehinde Amos (born 3 December 1967) is a British stand-up comedian and television personality. He began his career as a compere at the Big Fish comedy clubs in South London, and has been nominated for Chortle's Best Compere Award three times in 2004, 2007 and 2008.

Topping the bill of home-grown acts is the inimitable Paddy Raff.

Belfast-born Paddy went from open-mic in 2018 to beginning a record breaking 5-night sell-out arena run in 2020. From 2020 to 2022 he won 2 awards for his BBC1 NI comedy sketch TV series ‘The Paddy Raff Show’.

In his unprecedented first two years in comedy, Paddy established himself as one of the biggest comedians in the North amassing a huge following across social media (currently over 250K+) which spread to the UK and beyond during the pandemic, with a string of viral hits that led to him being dubbed ‘the comedy star of the Coronavirus Lockdown’ by The Irish Times.

Also performing at Stendhal this year is the acerbic Irish-Italian Vittorio Angelone

Edinburgh Fringe Festival award nominee, Vittorio is an Italian Irish comedian who grew up in Belfast. After moving to London to train as a classical musician he eventually made the predictable switch to stand-up comedy.

He has risen through the ranks of the comedy world at an incredible speed, building a following with stand-up clips, podcasts and sketches amassing millions of views online.

He has supported huge names on tour including Russell Howard, Jason Manford, Adam Rowe, Shane Todd, and Dan Nightingale.

In 2022 he sold out his debut run at the Edinburgh Fringe and was nominated for Best Newcomer at the prestigious Dave Comedy Awards.

Joining them on the comedy bill are a brilliant mix of up-and-coming stand-ups, who have been curated especially for Stendhal by Yeo Magazine.

The Yeo Comedy club portion of the programme will be MCed by Brónagh NicAoidh and will feature the hilarious talents of Jazmynne Sierra, Alan Irwin, Ciaran Franco, Talal Jomar and Bronagh Diamond.

Stendhal Festival Director Ross Parkhill said: “We have a great history of bringing the cream of the crop in UK and Northern Irish stand-up to the festival and this year we are delighted that a Bonafede UK Comedy legend in Stephen K. Amos is headlining our comedy bill.

“We are also pleased to continue our tradition of showcasing some of the very best established and up and coming talent from Northern Ireland. Our Comedy scene here is thriving at the moment and acts like Paddy Raff and Vittorio Angelone are big reasons why.