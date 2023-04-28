News you can trust since 1772
Sun and smiles out as Ricky Cool and the In Crowd get into the swing with ska set at City of Derry Jazz & Big Band Festival

The sun and smiles were out as the City of Derry Jazz & Big Band Festival got into full swing with a set by Ricky Cool and the In Crowd in Foyleside Shopping Centre on Friday.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:23 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 16:58 BST

The Birmingham rhythm and blues, soul, ska and reggae outfit got feet tapping with a Jamaican-influenced set as punters enjoyed lunch in the food quarter.

Their version of ‘You’re Wondering Now’, the 1964 Andy & Joey ska hit made famous by The Skatalites and The Specials, went down a treat as Derry geared up for one of biggest weekends of the year.

Ricky Cool and the In Crowd on stage in Foyleside on Friday.

Ricky Cool and the In Crowd on stage in Foyleside on Friday. Photo: Kevin Mullan

The sun came out for Ricky Cool and the In Crowd in Foyleside on Friday.

The sun came out for Ricky Cool and the In Crowd in Foyleside on Friday. Photo: Kevin Mullan

Ricky Cool and the In Crowd performing in Foyleside on Friday.

Ricky Cool and the In Crowd performing in Foyleside on Friday. Photo: Kevin Mullan

Ricky Cool and the In Crowd.

Ricky Cool and the In Crowd. Photo: Kevin Mullan

Related topics:Foyleside Shopping CentreBirminghamDerry