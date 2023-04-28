Sun and smiles out as Ricky Cool and the In Crowd get into the swing with ska set at City of Derry Jazz & Big Band Festival
The sun and smiles were out as the City of Derry Jazz & Big Band Festival got into full swing with a set by Ricky Cool and the In Crowd in Foyleside Shopping Centre on Friday.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:23 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 16:58 BST
The Birmingham rhythm and blues, soul, ska and reggae outfit got feet tapping with a Jamaican-influenced set as punters enjoyed lunch in the food quarter.
Their version of ‘You’re Wondering Now’, the 1964 Andy & Joey ska hit made famous by The Skatalites and The Specials, went down a treat as Derry geared up for one of biggest weekends of the year.
Page 1 of 2