This Sunday, August 20, he returns to Derry to perform at An Croí, the Cultúrlann his solo storytelling show ‘Border Fairies’.

Excavating his own fascinating stories that shine a light on the troubled relationship between ‘The Fairies’ and ‘The State’, this master storyteller performs a powerful one-man stage show that weaves his trademark storytelling theatre with hidden Irish histories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In ‘Border Fairies’ a Catholic fairy escapes from 1980s Cork to Belfast, that well known utopia of Gay Liberation.

A poster for 'Border Fairies' based on a photo of Richard O'Leary and his siblings from Cork on holidays in Derry in September 1969

Most Popular

A Protestant in Cork in the 1920s flees the Irish Free State for the freshly bordered North.

What buried stories bring these two dislocated fairies together in life and in death? Hiding out in ‘Bandit Country’, who is actually the bandit?

Using surviving love letters, personal photos, unofficial papers and fascinating ephemera, this intimate, revealing and funny show reminds us that The Official Version never gives the whole story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Border Fairies’ tour is supported by Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs Reconciliation Fund.

Produced by Outburst Arts and originally commissioned in 2021 through the The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s Shared History Fund exploring the impacts of the partition of Ireland. Tickets bookable at https://outburstarts.com/events.../on-tour-border-fairies/