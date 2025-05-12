Allstate NI announces partnership with Depaul to help end homelessness

Allstate Northern Ireland has marked another year of making an impact in Northern Ireland communities, donating a total of £376,000 to local registered charities in 2024. The Allstate Foundation contributed £276,974 of the total amount.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since The Allstate Foundation programs were introduced in Northern Ireland in 2022, the culture of giving back has become firmly embedded at Allstate Northern Ireland, with both volunteering time and donations increasing for a third consecutive year.

In 2024, a total of £200,000 was donated to six charities including Women’s Aid, Rainbow Project, Men’s Advisory Project, BITC Time to Programmes, Action Mental Health, and Dress for Success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Women’s Aid received the largest donation of £130,000, as part of a five-year partnership they have with the Foundation.

Sarah Mason, CEO, Women's Aid Federation NI and Stephen McKeown, Vice President and Managing Director, Allstate Northern Ireland

Through a team Steps Challenge, Allstate employees raised an additional £10,800 in Foundation funding for Women’s Aid, helping them fulfil their mission to support survivors of domestic violence in achieving financial independence.

Additionally, Allstate NI and Women’s Aid partnered to create a bespoke awareness training – Allstate’s Safe Leave package – for employees who may experience domestic abuse.

Other ways Allstate NI employees made an impact in 2024:

Volunteered 7,000 hours to charitable causes.

Donated a total of £36,674 through the payroll Give As You Earn program.

Through The Allstate Foundation’s Helping Hands Grant and Match programs, employees were able to earn £66,174 for the charities they volunteer and donate to.

Through these efforts, The Allstate Foundation continues to foster positive change and contribute to the betterment of communities throughout Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of these efforts reflect Allstate NI’s ongoing commitment to encouraging positive change and improving lives in the communities it serves.

Sarah Mason, CEO of Women’s Aid Federation NI said: “Women’s Aid are thrilled with the unique, corporate partnership. The success is not just defined in monetary terms but in the seismic shift in profile that our partnership with Allstate has given us. Violence against women and girls is everyone’s business, and our partnership has allowed us to bring this important message to the corporate world, helping make Northern Ireland a safer place for all who live, work, and learn in our communities.”

Stephen McKeown, Vice President and Managing Director of Allstate Northern Ireland, said: “At Allstate, our culture of giving grows stronger each year, as seen in both the increasing donations and the time volunteered.

“We are proud to support a range of charities that make a meaningful difference to people's lives here in Northern Ireland. We fully embrace our responsibility to support and uplift our local communities and encourage all our employees to do so as well.

“We want our staff to know they are part of a workplace that cares and will continue to strengthen our connections with the communities we serve."