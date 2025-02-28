Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eurosport has closed down for good in the UK.

It has officially merged with TNT Sports.

The channel is gone and the sports it covered will no longer be available as free to watch.

Pour one out for Eurosport because the iconic sports channel has disappeared from TVs as of today. It is a move that was announced years ago but the timing may have caught you out.

The sports covered by the channels will not be vanishing completely, instead they will be moved over to TNT Sports

Coverage of sports provided by the channels will move over to TNT Sports from the start of March. So in the near future if you are checking the TV guide and notice Eurosport is missing that is why.

It comes amid reports of TNT’s bid for the rights of the Six Nations rugby. Fuelling fears the popular event could be locked behind a paywall.

Here’s all you need to know about when Eurosport will disappear. And the reason for its closure:

When will Eurosport disappear from your TV?

Eurosport will disappear from British TVs on February 28 2025 | Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

The sports channel will shut down today (February 28), Cycling Weekly reports. Both Eurosport 1 and 2 will be closing, it has been confirmed.

Sports that have been broadcast on the channels - such as cycling - will move over to TNT Sports. Formerly known as BT Sports, the channels are already home to rugby and Premier League football but will be bolstered by the arrival of events traditionally broadcast on Eurosport.

It is a move that had been expected for some time, it had previously been announced around the time of the launch of TNT Sports back in 2023 that Eurosport would be merging with it no later than the 2026 Winter Olympics. After nearly two years the date has finally been announced.

Why is Eurosport shutting down?

Both TNT Sports (formerly BT Sports) and Eurosport are owned by the same parent company Warner Bros. Discovery. According to the company Eurosport would be folding into the new channels in order to align WBD’s sports offering in a “single destination”.

The Guardian reports that Scott Young, senior vice-president at WBD Sports Europe said: “Combining Eurosport and TNT Sports content in the UK and Ireland will enable us to offer a single, premium viewing experience for sports fans. We know audiences are looking for a slightly simpler journey on where to find the sport they love.

“This move will also continue to best deliver value for our leagues and federation partners, as we continue our 35 years plus commitment to investment and championing of sport on our screens.”

Will you have to pay extra for TNT Sports?

Eurosport had been offered at no extra cost for Sky TV and Virgin Media customers - giving people access to major sporting events like the Tour de France and the Paris Olympics in the summer of 2024. But once it disappears from the schedule, viewers will have to fork out for a TNT Sports package - if they don’t already have one.

A subscription to TNT Sports could cost you as much as £30.99-per-month, according to BT’s website. However cheaper packages may be available via your TV provider.

The broadcaster is said to be in “pole position” to purchase the rights for the Six Nations from 2026. It has raised concerns that the rugby tournament could be locked behind a paywall for fans - although WBD has seemingly pledged to keep some of it ‘free-to-air’.

However for cycling fans they will have to subscribe to TNT Sports to watch the Tour de France as ITV will lose the rights next year. WBD has said some of the cycling will be shown free on Quest - but the Guardian reports that they “would not commit to broadcasting full stages”.

Are you concerned about more free-to-air sports disappearing in the near future? Let me know: [email protected].