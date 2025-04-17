Find Insurance NI raises over £18,000 to support Foyle Down Syndrome Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry~Londonderry-based broker secures funding through Aviva Broker Community Fund to support vital financial education programme.

Find Insurance NI has raised an outstanding £18,663 for the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust (FDST) thanks to national recognition from the Aviva Broker Community Fund 2025 and a series of successful, community-led fundraising efforts.

The total includes a £5,000 grant awarded by Aviva at a prestigious ceremony in London in March, recognising Find Insurance NI’s commitment to creating meaningful social impact through inclusive financial education.

To build on this success, the company launched a six-week crowdfunding campaign, boosted by Aviva’s match funding of individual donations up to £250, which significantly increased community contributions.

FDST members Jill McCallion, Declan Feeney, Kathy Coyle with FINI staff members Nicole Harkin and Teresa Dickson.

The campaign featured a range of events, including a Valentine’s Day Line Dancing night that raised over £500 - matched to £1,000 by Aviva - a charity raffle with a variety of prizes, and a staff volunteering effort at the Eglinton Classic Car Show, where team members helped sell tickets to raise vital funds for the charity. Fundraising efforts will continue throughout the year, with upcoming initiatives including an exciting Charity Skydiving Day.

The funds raised will directly support ‘Down Right Financial’ – a financial education programme developed in partnership with FDST. The initiative aims to empower young people with Down syndrome by equipping them with the tools, knowledge and confidence to manage their finances independently.

At the heart of the programme is a pocket-sized financial toolkit, co-created with young people with Down syndrome, offering accessible guidance on essential money matters including budgeting, saving, and banking.The toolkit is complemented by an eight-week Financial Wellness course, delivered in collaboration with Allied Irish Bank (AIB), offering practical, interactive learning focused on real-life financial situations.

Teresa Dickson, Account Executive at Find Insurance NI, said: "We’re incredibly proud to have raised over £18,000 in support of the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust - an achievement that reflects the passion and dedication of our team and the generosity of our community.

“We’re especially grateful to Aviva for selecting us for the Broker Community Fund award and for their match-funding support, which truly spurred us on. Their backing not only boosted our fundraising efforts but gave us the momentum to turn an ambitious idea into something that will deliver real, lasting impact.

“‘Down Right Financial’ is a powerful and practical tool and we’re honoured to play a part in helping young people with Down syndrome build the confidence and independence to manage their finances.”

Christopher Cooper, Manager at Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, said: "We’re incredibly grateful to Find Insurance NI and Aviva for their outstanding support. The ‘Down Right Financial’ programme is already making a meaningful difference, helping young people with Down syndrome develop essential life skills and build greater independence.

“This partnership goes far beyond funding; it’s about creating opportunities, raising aspirations, and helping our young people navigate the world with confidence. The impact of this campaign will be felt not just today, but for years to come."