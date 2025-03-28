Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City and Strabane District Council will invite Retail NI representatives to discuss the “extremely disturbing” results of a recent members’ survey on pressures currently facing local businesses conducted by the organisation.

Over 400 members replied to the survey, which sought to gauge the potential impact of planned increases to National Insurance, the Living Wage, and Business Rates in April.

According to the results, the increases will cost independent retailers £90,000, with 74 per cent of respondents saying they will be forced to reduce the number of employees they have, as well as work hours.

Eighty-six per cent said costs would restrict or stop expansion plans, while 96 per cent agreed that the Northern Ireland Executive must do more to support local businesses.

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey.

In response, Retail NI has created a five-point plan of priorities for the Executive, which includes a reformed Small Business Rates Relief Scheme, a new Scale Up Rates Relief Scheme and a revamped Rates Hardship Fund.

At this month’s Full Council Meeting, UUP Alderman Derek Hussey proposed that Council invite Retail NI’s Chief Executive, Glyn Roberts, to council to present the results the survey, and to outline the plan.

“[These are] some extremely disturbing results, whereby Retail NI is suggesting that because of national insurance and minimum wage increases members are going to be facing an extra bill per annum of £90 ,000,” he said.

“And this is where our relevancy as a council comes in: there is a belief among 96 per cent of businesses that government, whether it be at Executive or local government level, doesn’t do enough to assist businesses.

“The impact of loss of business owners on our high streets will have a serious impact not only for the businesses but actually for our residents, when they want to go and shop and the shop isn’t there any more.

“We want to reinvigorate our high streets, and [Mr Roberts] will outline the relevancy of their five point plan to us here in local government.”

Established in 2000, Retail NI is the advocate for the independent retail sector in Northern Ireland and represents the sector at every level of government, “ensuring that the voices of our 2000 members are heard and valued”.

