Period-style house on Swilly shore on sale for €2,750,000

Carniseal House, which is located just outside Ramelton on the road to Rathmullan, has been described by the property agent Savills as 'one of Ireland's finest coastal residential estates'.

It comprises '46 acres of ring-fenced land'; '600 metres of frontage on to Lough Swilly'; and 'magnificent landscaped garden grounds'.

Though constructed in the 1990s it was built in a period style and, the agent, states 'offers exceptional accommodation suitable for contemporary family living and hosting lavish house parties'.

Carniseal House

The estate includes farmland suitable for silage extending to about 32 acres.

According to Savills: "Carniseal House is set within wonderful mature grounds which have the most incredible views over Lough Swilly and the surrounding countryside. The landscaped gardens primarily comprise lawns and shrubs, while mature parkland surrounds the house and with a range of mixed deciduous trees creates privacy, shelter, and amenity."