Derry originated company sponsors one of last remaining Premier League fixtures at Goodison Park

A mortgage brokerage business based in Liverpool with two of the three owners being former pupils at St Columbs College Derry, sponsored the match ball for the recent Everton v Leicester City premier league fixture.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Everton due to move to their new stadium next season this match is one of the last games to be played at Goodison Park, a stadium which has been Everton's home since 1892.

Hugo Kelly, James Martin and Ben Rankin are the owners of Central 67 Mortgages Ltd, a mortgage brokerage business with offices in Childwall in Liverpool. The reason behind the name of the business is because James and Hugos Grandmother, Vera Martin, lived in 67 Central Drive, Creggan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hugo and James are former St Columbs college pupils, whilst Ben is a native of Liverpool. As two of the three business owners are avid Everton fans it was agreed to commemorate Everton's final season at Goodison Park by getting involved in sponsorship of a premier League game to help promote the business.

Central 67 Mortgages Ltd, sponsors of match ball for Premier League fixture between Everton and Leicester City, presenting the match ball to the referee on the Goodison Park pitch

The business owners were joined by their fathers Hugo Kelly Snr and Jim Martin, who both travelled from Derry for the match, and James' daughter Brienna Martin.

The day was made all the more special with Everton completing an outstanding 4-0 victory.