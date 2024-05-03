Watch: Hen party gets lost in the music just off the bus in Derry's Jazz Festival by the brilliant Jaydee Brass Band
Watch a hen party walk into the Jazz festival right off the bus greeted by the brilliant Jaydee Brass Band.
Jaydee Brass Band playing at Derry’s bus station covering the hit song ‘Killing Me Softly’ surrounded by people out enjoying the Jazz Festival.
An eight piece brass band with a New-Orleans speciality, Jazz and a touch of funk.
The festival is hosting 450 artists across 72 venues, and you will struggle to be bored this weekend.
So much more Jazz to catch in Derry over the weekend you can read more about it here: https://www.derryjournal.com/community/derrys-world-renown-jazz-festival-has-kicked-off-4613718
