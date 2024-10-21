Education until 18 to be compulsory, says Education Minister Paul Givan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Education Minister Paul Givan is to make it compulsory for young people to remain in education or training until they are at least 18 years of age.

He announced the move on Monday as he set out his Department’s response to the recommendations and findings of the Independent Review of Education in Northern Ireland.

The report centres on 25 key recommendations, underpinned by a further 106 areas for action, including investment in early years provision, reform of the curriculum and qualifications system, as well as area planning and Special Educational Needs (SEN) provision.

Speaking in the Assembly today the Minister said: “In line with the panel’s recommendation and subject to Executive agreement, I intend to legislate to ensure that all children remain in education or training until they are 18 years old.

“By mandating education or training until 18, we can create a minimum offer for all young people, particularly our most vulnerable, ensuring they have equity of opportunity and a structured pathway of support and guidance.”

He added: “My priority is for a sustained evidence-based approach to improvement of the education system focused on the core areas of curriculum.

"That includes, assessment, qualifications, and school improvements, as well as tackling educational disadvantage. Reform in each of these areas is critical and will be underpinned by investment in high quality professional development for our valued workforce.

“Over coming weeks, I will publish a clear and cohesive strategy for education, that sets out in detail my plans for education transformation.”

The Review identified an annual gap of £155m to address the per-pupil funding gap with England and Wales and a further £136m shortfall related to higher levels of learners with a statement of educational need.

Addressing the need for greater investment in education the Minister added: “Real-term cuts over recent years have had a lasting and detrimental impact on our young learners.

“I am determined to reverse the legacy of historic underfunding. Investment in the education sector is crucial to building a prosperous and sustainable future. It is the foundation of all economic, social and political development. As an Executive and Assembly, we are not just investing in the present but securing the future for generations to come.”