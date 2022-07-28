Ulster University Magee to host Derry Journal 250 exhibition

The exhibition features front pages from this newspaper spanning its 250 years of serving the people of the north west in print.

The free to visit, 3-D exhibition is open to the public following the launch and will run at the Magee campus Teaching Centre (MU building) until Friday, August 26.

The Derry Journal - the oldest regional paper in Ireland and the second oldest paper over all - has developed the exhibition to mark the milestone and also to show how events and people have shaped the North West region as we know it today.

May 2022: The touring exhibition was launched at Foyleside Shopping Centre and has subsequently been displayed in Northside Shopping Centre. Pictured at the launch are Professor Malachi O’Neill, Ulster University, Steve Frazer, manager, City of Derry Airport, Jacqui Diamond, Derry Journal, Andrena O’Prey, National World Ltd, Derry Journal editor Brendan McDaid and then Mayor Graham Warke. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2223GS – 074

Brendan McDaid, Editor of the Derry Journal said: “Our story is very much your story and the exhibition features front pages of the Derry Journal from pivotal moments in history, from the very first front page on June 3, 1772 published in the Diamond area by founding editor George Douglas right up the present time.

Ulster University’s Magee Campus said they are “delighted to be one of the venues to host a unique commemorative exhibition which showcases front pages from across the Derry Journal’s rich archive history”.

A special launch event to take place on Friday August 5 in the Teaching Centre (MU building), at 1pm followed by light refreshments. The exhibition will be open to the public following this.

The Derry Journal 250th Anniversary Exhibition. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2223GS – 069