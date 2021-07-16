Derry COVID-19 rate has risen above 400 cases per 100,000

Between July 9 and July 15, there were 616 cases giving a seven day rate of 407.2 per 100,000, up from 372.1 yesterday.

Fermanagh and Omagh (136.3), Mid Ulster (150.8), Mid and East Antrim (158.7), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (187.3), Causeway Coast and Glens (226.5), Lisburn and Castlereagh (250), Ards and North Down (252.9), Antrim and Newtownabbey (312.2), Newry, Mourne and Down (340.2) and Belfast (372) all have lower rates.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 273.8.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between July 14 and July 15 was 143.

In total 15,066 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.