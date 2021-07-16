Derry COVID-19 rate has risen above 400 cases per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen above 400 cases per 100,000 for the first time since January 11.
Between July 9 and July 15, there were 616 cases giving a seven day rate of 407.2 per 100,000, up from 372.1 yesterday.
Fermanagh and Omagh (136.3), Mid Ulster (150.8), Mid and East Antrim (158.7), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (187.3), Causeway Coast and Glens (226.5), Lisburn and Castlereagh (250), Ards and North Down (252.9), Antrim and Newtownabbey (312.2), Newry, Mourne and Down (340.2) and Belfast (372) all have lower rates.
The average rate for the north is 273.8.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between July 14 and July 15 was 143.
In total 15,066 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 67,740 have been administered in BT48 and 70,862 have been administered in BT47 - 138,602 in total in Derry.