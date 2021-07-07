Derry COVID-19 rate rises marginally to 366.9 cases per 100,000.

Between June 30 and July 6, there were 555 cases giving a seven day rate of 366.9 per 100,000, up from 364.9 on Tuesday.

Mid and East Antrim (68.9), Fermanagh and Omagh (83.5), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (85.1), Antrim and Newtownabbey (103.1), Ards and North Down (120.6), Mid Ulster (125.2), Lisburn and Castlereagh (139), Belfast (159.5), Causeway Coast and Glens (205.7) and Newry, Mourne and Down (263.6) all have lower rates.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 161.3.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between July 5 and July 6 was 105..

In total 14,268 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.