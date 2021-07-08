Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 374.9 cases per 100,000

Between July 1 and July 7, there were 566 cases giving a seven day rate of 374.1 per 100,000, up from 366.9 on Wednesday.

Mid and East Antrim (83.3), Fermanagh and Omagh (79.2), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (93.4), Antrim and Newtownabbey (110.8), Mid Ulster (130.6), Ards and North Down (132.9), Lisburn and Castlereagh (146.6), Belfast (179.3), Causeway Coast and Glens (207.8) and Newry, Mourne and Down (286.2) all have lower rates.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 172.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between July 6 and July 7 was 93.

In total 14,361 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.