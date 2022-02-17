Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 852 cases per 100k

Between February 10 and February 16, there were 1,287 cases giving a seven day rate of 852 per 100,000, up slightly from 825 on Wednesday.

Fermanagh & Omagh (732), Newry, Mourne & Down (811) and Causeway Coast and Glens (817) all have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.

All other areas have higher rates than Derry including Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,247), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,109), Ards & North Down (1,077), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,017), Mid & East Antrim (1,012), Belfast (1,007) and Mid Ulster (871).

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 977.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 15 and February 16 was 260.

In total 53,588 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.