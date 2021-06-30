Derry COVID-19 rate up to 275.6 cases per 100,000

Between June 23 and June 29, there were 380 cases giving a seven day rate of 275.6 per 100,000, a rise from 251.2 on Tuesday.

The rate in Derry and Strabane is at its highest point in five months.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (48.1), Fermanagh and Omagh (57.9), Mid Ulster (59.2), Mid and East Antrim (59.6), Ards and North Down (66.2), Antrim and Newtownabbey (69), Belfast (69.3), Lisburn and Castlereagh (86.3),Causeway Coast and Glens (108.4) and Newry, Mourne and Down (173.7) all have lower rates.

The average rate for the north is 97.8.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between June 28 and June 29 was 157.

In total 13,713 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.