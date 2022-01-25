Derry COVID rate dips slightly to 1,028.4 and remains third lowest

Between January 18 and January 24, there were 1,554 cases giving a seven day rate of 1,028.4 per 100,000, down slightly from 1,041.6 on Monday.

Only Fermanagh and Omagh (1,025.3) and Causeway Coast and Glens (1,020.4) have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (2050.3), Newry, Mourne & Down (2030.1), Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,904.4), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,788.4), Ards & North Down (1,737.1), Mid & East Antrim (1,698.9), Mid Ulster (1,625.3) and Belfast (1,530.5), all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 1,625.3.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 23 and January 24 was 235.

In total 48,482 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.