Derry COVID rate dips slightly to 1,028.4 and remains third lowest
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has dipped slightly to 1,028.4 cases per 100,000 and remains third lowest in the north, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Between January 18 and January 24, there were 1,554 cases giving a seven day rate of 1,028.4 per 100,000, down slightly from 1,041.6 on Monday.
Only Fermanagh and Omagh (1,025.3) and Causeway Coast and Glens (1,020.4) have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.
Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (2050.3), Newry, Mourne & Down (2030.1), Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,904.4), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,788.4), Ards & North Down (1,737.1), Mid & East Antrim (1,698.9), Mid Ulster (1,625.3) and Belfast (1,530.5), all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 1,625.3.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 23 and January 24 was 235.
In total 48,482 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 116,940 have been administered in BT48 and 121,413 have been administered in BT47 - 238,353 in total in Derry