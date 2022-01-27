Derry COVID rate falls below 1,000 for first time in 2022

Between January 20 and January 26, there were 1,485 cases giving a seven day rate of 982.7 per 100,000, down from 1,011.9 on Wednesday.

All the other council areas now have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

The rates are as follows: Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (2,168.2), Lisburn & Castlereagh (2,021.8), Newry, Mourne & Down (2,020.7), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,910.2), Ards & North Down (1,856.8), Mid & East Antrim (1,769.9), Mid Ulster (1,658.2), Belfast (1,603.2), Fermanagh and Omagh (1,038) and Causeway Coast and Glens (996.3).

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 1,682.7.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 25 and January 26 was 173.

In total 48,842 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.