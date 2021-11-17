Derry COVID rate rises above 400 cases per 100,000 for first time in over a month
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen back above 400 cases per 100,000 for the first time in over a month but remains the lowest in the north.
Between November 10 and November 16, there were 628 cases giving a seven day rate of 415.1 per 100,000, up from 388 on Tuesday.
Belfast (451.5), Newry, Mourne and Down (507.3), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (511.6), Fermanagh and Omagh (555.4), Antrim and Newtownabbey (561.7), Ards and North Down (564.5), Lisburn and Castlereagh (616.4), Mid and East Antrim (634), Causeway Coast and Glens (794.7) and Mid Ulster (851.7) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 575.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between November 15 and November 16 was 110.
In total 28,605 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 96,327 have been administered in BT48 and 99,561 have been administered in BT47 - 195,888 in total in Derry.