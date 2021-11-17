Six Altnagelvin COVID-19 admissions including boy under 20; 1.41% capacity left

Six people - including a boy under 20 - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 yesterday, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.

By Kevin Mullan
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 3:30 pm

Their age ranges were as follows: 0-19 (one patient), 20-39 (one patient), 40-49 (one patient), 50-59 (one patient) and 70-79 (two patients).

Figures show 60 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.

Four (30.77%) out of thirteen ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (38.46%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and four (30.77%) bed was free.

Seven patients were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 7.61% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 86.20% were ‘other occupied’ and 1.41% capacity was left in the hospital system; 4.79% were ‘awaiting admission.’

