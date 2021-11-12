Derry COVID rate rises to 306 cases per 100,000 but is still lowest in the north

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Between November 5 and November 11, there were 463 cases giving a seven day rate of 306 per 100,000, up from 304.1 on Thursday.

Belfast (393.3), Newry, Mourne and Down (408.6), Lisburn and Castlereagh (458.2), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (472.2), Antrim and Newtownabbey (477.3), Mid and East Antrim (480.3), Ards and North Down (494), Mid Ulster (546.7), Fermanagh and Omagh (559.6) and Causeway Coast and Glens (649), all have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 471.2.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between November 10 and November 11 was 63.

In total 28,134 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.