Derry COVID rate rises to 613.4 cases per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen to 613.4 cases per 100,000.
Between December 8 and December 14, there were 928 cases giving a seven day rate of 613.4 per 100,000, down from 594.9 on Tuesday.
Five areas - Causeway Coast and Glens (537.2), Mid Ulster (540), Fermanagh and Omagh (573.3), Mid & East Antrim (579.4) and Belfast (584.8) - all have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.
Lisburn and Castlereagh (656.2), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (658.6), Newry, Mourne and Down (734.4), Antrim and Newtownabbey (742.8) and Ards & North Down (785.3) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 642.5.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between December 13 and December 14 was 163.
In total 31,777 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 106,090 have been administered in BT48 and 106,628 have been administered in BT47 - 212,718 in total in Derry.