Derry COVID-19 rate at 49.8 cases per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-9 rate has fallen to 49.8 cases per 100,000.
Between May 26 and June 1, there were 75 cases giving a seven day rate of 49.8 cases per 100,000, no real change from 50.4 on Tuesday.
Derry COVID-19 positivity falls week-on-week to 5.1% - the joint highest in the north with Mid Ulster
Lisburn and Castlereagh (11), Ards and North Down (11.2), Antrim and Newtownabbey (14.7), Causeway Coast and Glens (19.4), Fermanagh and Omagh (22.3), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (23.4), Belfast (24), Mid Ulster (29.8), Newry, Mourne and Down (31.1) and Mid and East Antrim (37.5), all have lower rates.
The average rate for the north is 25.7.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between May 31 and June 1 was 11.
In total 12,764 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number vaccinations by postcode shows that 55,527 have been administered in BT48 and 58,924 have been administered in BT47 - 114,451 in total in Derry.