Derry COVID-19 rate at 49.8 cases per 100,000

Between May 26 and June 1, there were 75 cases giving a seven day rate of 49.8 cases per 100,000, no real change from 50.4 on Tuesday.

Lisburn and Castlereagh (11), Ards and North Down (11.2), Antrim and Newtownabbey (14.7), Causeway Coast and Glens (19.4), Fermanagh and Omagh (22.3), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (23.4), Belfast (24), Mid Ulster (29.8), Newry, Mourne and Down (31.1) and Mid and East Antrim (37.5), all have lower rates.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 25.7.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between May 31 and June 1 was 11.

In total 12,764 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.