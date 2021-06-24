Derry COVID-19 rate dips slightly for second day running

It is the second consecutive day the rate has fallen - albeit marginally - following a steady rise from the start of June.

Between June 17 and June 23, there were 272 cases giving a seven day rate of 179.8 per 100,000, down very slightly from 181.1 on Wednesday.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The rate is still as high in Derry Strabane as it was in the middle of January.

Ards and North Down (20.4), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (31.5), Antrim and Newtownabbey (32.1), Mid Ulster (36.4), Lisburn and Castlereagh (42.5), Belfast (43.1), Fermanagh and Omagh (52.8), Mid and East Antrim (63.2), Causeway Coast and Glens (64.2) and Newry, Mourne and Down (105.3) all have lower rates.

The average rate for the north is 62.2.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between June 22 and June 23 was 36.

In total 13,339 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.