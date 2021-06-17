Derry COVID-19 rate has spiked to 135.4 cases per 100,000

Between June 10 and June 16, there were 164 cases giving a seven day rate of 135.4 per 100,000, a large increase from 108.8 on Wednesday.

The case rate in Derry and Strabane has effectively doubled from 69 cases per 100,000 this time last week.

The rate locally has not been as high since January.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Ards and North Down (17.4), Causeway Coast and Glens (22.2), Antrim and Newtownabbey (27.3), Lisburn and Castlereagh (31), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (32.3), Mid Ulster (32.5), Belfast (38.1), Mid and East Antrim (46.9), Newry, Mourne and Down (50.5) and Fermanagh and Omagh (58.2), all have lower rates.

The average rate for the north is 45.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between June 15 and June 16 was 56.

In total 13,074 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.