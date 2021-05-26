Derry COVID-19 rate remains static at 69.7 cases per 100,000 people

Between May 19 and May 25, there were 105 cases giving a seven day rate of 69.7 cases per 100,000, no change from Tuesday.

Ards and North Down (5.6), Causeway Coast and Glens (15.3), Antrim and Newtownabbey (15.4), Belfast (17.6), Lisburn and Castlereagh (20), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (25.7), Mid and East Antrim (28.9), Fermanagh and Omagh (31.7), Newry, Mourne and Down (42.2) and Mid Ulster (45.4), all have considerably lower rates.

Latest COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 28.7.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between May 24 and May 25 was 13.

In total 12,693 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.