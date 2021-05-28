Derry COVID-19 rate rises slightly to 64.4 cases per 100,000 people

Between May 21 and May 27, there were 97 cases giving a seven day rate of 64.4 cases per 100,000, up from 62.4 on Thursday.

Ards and North Down (5.6), Lisburn and Castlereagh (11), Causeway Coast and Glens (12.5), Antrim and Newtownabbey (16.1), Belfast (20.2), Fermanagh and Omagh (23.1), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (23.4), Newry, Mourne and Down (34.4), Mid and East Antrim (40.4), and Mid Ulster (41.4), all have lower rates.

Latest COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 27.5.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between May 26 and May 27 was 19.

In total 12,725 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.