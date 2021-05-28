Derry COVID-19 rate rises slightly to 64.4 cases per 100,000 people
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen slightly to 64.4 cases per 100,000.
Between May 21 and May 27, there were 97 cases giving a seven day rate of 64.4 cases per 100,000, up from 62.4 on Thursday.
Ards and North Down (5.6), Lisburn and Castlereagh (11), Causeway Coast and Glens (12.5), Antrim and Newtownabbey (16.1), Belfast (20.2), Fermanagh and Omagh (23.1), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (23.4), Newry, Mourne and Down (34.4), Mid and East Antrim (40.4), and Mid Ulster (41.4), all have lower rates.
The average rate for the north is 27.5.
Derry COVID-19 positivity falls week-on-week to 5.1% - the joint highest in the north with Mid Ulster
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between May 26 and May 27 was 19.
In total 12,725 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number vaccinations by postcode shows that 54,155 have been administered in BT48 and 57,355 have been administered in BT47 - 111,510 in total in Derry.