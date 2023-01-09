15 photographs of Derry City’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United in August 1990

In August 1990 Alex Ferguson brought a star-studded Manchester United side to the Brandywell for a pre-season friendly which was the Red Devils’ fourth run-out since lifting the FA Cup earlier that year.

Included in the starting line-up were Denis Irwin, Steve Bruce, Paul Ince, Brian McClair, Gary Pallister, Mike Phelan, Danny Wallace and Mark Robins, while Mark Hughes was in the travelling squad.

The side would go on to lift the European Cup Winners' Cup by defeating Barcelona 2-1 at the end of that season – their second European trophy.

But they could only manage a 1-1 draw at the Brandywell with Joe Hanrahan cancelling out Mark Robins’ first half opener for the visitors with a cracking strike in the 91st minute.

Alex Ferguson receives a gift during his visit to the Brandywell.

Paul Ince shakes hands with the Mayor of Derry, Alderman David Davis.

Players share congratulations after the 1-1 draw.

Paul Ince is closed down by Paul Curran and Paul Carlyle.