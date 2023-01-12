News you can trust since 1772
16 photographs of Derry City versus the greats: Red Star Belgrade 1987

In January 1987 Red Star Belgrade arrived at the Brandywell to play a warm-up match against Derry City ahead of the club’s European Cup quarter-final clash with Real Madrid.

By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago

The Red Star squad at that time featured a host of internationals, including Borislav Cvetković, Milko Djurovski and Dragan Stojković, who is considered one of the best Yugoslavian footballers of all time.

Derry City were beaten 3-0 by a side that went on to beat Real Madrid 4-2 in their quarter final first leg tie, before suffering a 2-0 defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu and crashing out on goal difference.

1. Red Star forward Borislav Cvetković gets an attempt on target.

Photo: archive

2. Borislav Cvetković rounds Stuart Roberts

Photo: archive

3. Aleksandar Krstić heads towards goal against his countrymen.

Photo: archive

4. Derry City and Red Star Belgrade in action in the Brandywell.

Photo: archive

