16 photographs of Derry City versus the greats: Red Star Belgrade 1987
In January 1987 Red Star Belgrade arrived at the Brandywell to play a warm-up match against Derry City ahead of the club’s European Cup quarter-final clash with Real Madrid.
By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago
The Red Star squad at that time featured a host of internationals, including Borislav Cvetković, Milko Djurovski and Dragan Stojković, who is considered one of the best Yugoslavian footballers of all time.
Derry City were beaten 3-0 by a side that went on to beat Real Madrid 4-2 in their quarter final first leg tie, before suffering a 2-0 defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu and crashing out on goal difference.
