16 photographs of Derry City versus the greats: Red Star Belgrade 1987

The Red Star squad at that time featured a host of internationals, including Borislav Cvetković, Milko Djurovski and Dragan Stojković, who is considered one of the best Yugoslavian footballers of all time.

Derry City were beaten 3-0 by a side that went on to beat Real Madrid 4-2 in their quarter final first leg tie, before suffering a 2-0 defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu and crashing out on goal difference.