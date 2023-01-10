54 photographs of Derry City’s 0-3 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in August 1990

Tottenham Hotspur arrived at the Brandywell in early August 1990 to take on Jim McLaughlin’s Derry City F.C. in a highly-anticipated pre-season friendly match.

Spurs were skippered by Gary Mabbutt. The travelling side included England internationals Paul Gascoigne and Gary Lineker, who were defeated by West Germany in the semi-final of the World Cup in Italy less than a month previously.

They were managed by Terry ‘El Tel’ Venables, who, incidentally had played twice for St. Patrick’s Athletic in the 1970s during Derry City’s period in the football wilderness.

Spurs won the friendly match 3-0. They would go on to lift the FA Cup at the end of that season.

1. 'Gazza' meets a young fan at the Brandywell.

2. Gary Lineker scored four goals at Italia '90. Less than a month later he was in Derry.

3. Paul 'Gazza' Gascoigne on the apron at Eglinton airport after arriving in Derry.

4. Paul Gascoigne signing autographs at Eglinton