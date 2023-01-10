54 photographs of Derry City’s 0-3 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in August 1990
Tottenham Hotspur arrived at the Brandywell in early August 1990 to take on Jim McLaughlin’s Derry City F.C. in a highly-anticipated pre-season friendly match.
By Kevin Mullan
5 hours ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 3:32pm
Spurs were skippered by Gary Mabbutt. The travelling side included England internationals Paul Gascoigne and Gary Lineker, who were defeated by West Germany in the semi-final of the World Cup in Italy less than a month previously.
They were managed by Terry ‘El Tel’ Venables, who, incidentally had played twice for St. Patrick’s Athletic in the 1970s during Derry City’s period in the football wilderness.
Spurs won the friendly match 3-0. They would go on to lift the FA Cup at the end of that season.
