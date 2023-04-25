The Dublin artists have been announced as the headliners for the last night of Second Sounds – a weekend of quality music being brought to Derry by local promoter Live at The Square.

Imelda, no stranger to the north west, said: “Derry we’re coming...I’m so delighted to tell you my good friend and legend Damien Dempsey is joining me. It’s going to be a good one!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live at the Square confirmed: “We are delighted to announce the brilliant Damien Dempsey will be special guest for Second Sounds with Imelda May in Derry next month, Sunday, May 28.

Imelda May will close Second Sounds with a double bill show with Damien Dempsey. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

“’Damo’ is one of the biggest names in Irish music, delivering social commentary through his unique contemporary take on traditional Irish folk.”

Also lined up for the Spring Bank Holiday weekend at the end of May are Gavin James, Ryan McMullan, Hermitage Green, Derek Ryan and Mike Denver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, May 26, country stars Derek Ryan, Mike Denver and Johnny Brady will kick off proceedings with a night of the best country music Ireland has to offer.

Damien Dempsey will play the last night of Second Sounds with Imelda May in St. Columb's Park at the end of May. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Gavin James, returns to the city after a sold-out Millennium Forum date in 2022. He will headline Saturday, May 27, being joined by folk-rock act Hermitage Green and Derry’s own Lavengro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live at the Square will also be hosting four nights of live music under the banner of Beyond The City at Ebrington Square in August.

With the full line-up yet to be released, one show has been confirmed with the ever-popular Ryan McMullan joining Roisin O and Paper Tides in a highly anticipated, Friday, August 25 date.

Thomas O’Kane, Live at The Square said: “We have been working hard to bring two weekends of music which will not only entice people to come to Derry, but hopefully boost the city’s profile as an attractive destination for the best music talent.

"The calibre of acts performing during Second Sounds and Beyond the City will hopefully position both weekends as exciting events for locals and visitors alike - with something for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad