La Trinidad Valencera artefacts to be exhibited at Inishowen Maritime Museum
Inishowen Maritime Museum has announced that artefacts from La Trinidad Valencera which was wrecked at Kinnagoe Bay in 1588 are to be exhibited at the museum later this year.
This exciting project has been made possible with the cooperation of the National Museum of Northern Ireland and funding from the Heritage Council of Ireland.
It is 50 years since the wreck was first discovered by a group of divers from Derry Sub Aqua Club and the items brought to the surface by their efforts and by those of local people.The exhibition will open later in the year and will honour their efforts and connect the community with this important part of our heritage. The items exhibited will include olive jars, leather and wooden items and a small cannon from the ship. Along side this will be interpretative panels detailing the journey of the ship and the crew.
The museum is also delighted to see Heritage Council funding going towards Northburg Castle, another important part of Greencastle and Inishowens Heritage.
The Inishowen Maritime Museum is currently open from Tuesday to Sunday and visitors are welcome to visit without appointment.