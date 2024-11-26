Test drive the Nissan Qashqai e-POWER : Derry Journal Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley
The e-POWER system is the first rollout of the technology in the SUV sector and the first in Europe. This petrol / electric combination uses a 1.5 litre petrol engine as a generator to provide the electricity for the drive motor to the front wheels. This, in the review model, returns a 0-62mph time of 7.9 seconds with a given top speed of 105mph.
On road, and there is the usual smooth electric response with no traditional hybrid switchover between electric and i.c. power. Engine remains relatively smooth, and the car asserts the confidence of is continuous development since the model line was first launched in 2007.
Driver involvement can be extended with Eco and Sport options either side of the default standard setting, with instrument graphics changing background colours to suit. There is also the options of the e-Pedal setting, when lift-off from the accelerator will introduce 0.2G of deceleration, slowing the car substantially before the need to apply the brake pedal.
For the driver, a smooth low-cut dash houses the main instruments, slightly on the low side, while the 12.3 inch raised infotainment screen is comfortably placed to view and operate. Android Auto and Apple Car Play are included. Manual air conditioning controls are sensibly retained below the screen. The updated Qashqai comes as standard with Google Maps, and with a personal Google Account, drivers can access favourite locations and points of interest. Over the air updates ensure the map information is always current.
While this latest 2024 model receives exterior upgrades to front and rear bumper units, it also benefits from LED light units along with increased advanced driver assistance technologies. These now include front emergency braking, rear automatic braking, high beam assist, driver attention alert, and lane side support systems.
For manoeuvring, reversing camera and rear sensors are standard and in this specification, there is eight-point, 3D Around View Monitoring.
This penultimate ‘N-DESIGN’ specification is comprehensively equipped with the Nissan Connect infotainment system, phone charge pad and full length glass roof panel. However, buyers must move to the top specification for upgrades that include power adjusted and heated front seats.
For the passengers, there is a roomy cabin with good rear space finished in black leather and Alcantara. Detailing includes adjustable height front seatbelts, rear courtesy lights and two USB-C charge sockets in the front and rear. A wide opening tailgate provides level access to the luggage compartment with a shallow storage tray beneath.
In terms of running costs, this two-wheel drive e-POWER model has a combined fuel consumption of 54.3mpg and has a CO2 emission of 117g/km, making it liable for 27% BIK. It is priced at £39,620, with two-tone metallic paint adding £745.
Nissan warranty is for three years / 60,000 miles, but can be extended annually, subject to dealer inspection. EV dedicated components are covered for 12 years / unlimited mileage.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.