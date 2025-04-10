Derry IPSC donate proceeds of Moonlit Dip in Donegal to new Jerusalem café

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of Derry Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) are pictured donating money raised from their Moonlit Dip at Ludden beach in Inishowen in Co. Donegal back in March to Derry's first Palestinian cafe - Jerusalem Coffee & Bakehouse.

A Derry IPSC spokesperson said: “Thanks to everyone who donated and took part in this fundraiser.”

The new cafe on Great James Street serves up freshly baked Palestinian pastries, breads, cakes and freshly brewed coffee and is open Tuesdays to Fridays, 8am to 3pm and on Saturdays, 9am to 3pm.