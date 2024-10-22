Derry revealed as one of Booking.com's most popular spooky world destinations this Halloween

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading digital travel company booking.com has revealed Derry as one of the most popular spooky destinations in the world for travellers seeking haunting Halloween fun.

Booking.com also revealed the destinations with significant Year-on-Year (YOY) search increases over the Halloween period, with Derry, seeing a 125% YOY search increase, for those seeking to experiencing the spooktacular annual Derry Halloween Festival.

The other four destinations named in the top five that are casting a spell this October are Bran, Transylvania, Romania; York, England;

Mexico City, Mexico; Anoka, Minnesota and Prague, Czech Republic

Derry is one of the world destinations of choice for Halloween celebrations.

York was also up by 22% YOY, with the location often classed as ‘the most haunted city in Europe’ and a must-see destination around this time of year.

And of course, Bran, home to Dracula’s castle in Transylvania saw a YOY search increase of 79% this year, for those wanting to take Halloween to the next level and visit Dracula’s castle themselves.

Derry is described by Booking.com as ‘Home to Europe’s largest Halloween party, Derry is known for bringing ghosts, ghouls, witches and wizards together for a four-night Halloween spectacular every year’.

"Welcoming in the harvest and the ‘dark half of the year’ into the walled city through the spirit of Samhain, thrill seekers can uncover tales of folklore, history and heritage that make the city what it is today.’

Winifred the Witch flew into Derry-Londonderry where she was welcomed onto the City Walls by the Mayor, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr with Alice Mansergh, Chief Executive Tourism Ireland and John McGrillen Chief Executive Officer, Tourism NI, at the launch of the annual Derry City and Strabane District Council Hallowe’en Halloween Festival programme. Picture Martin McKeown.

They added that Derry, while ‘known for Halloween, is also famed for its 400-year-old City Walls, museums oozing history, and its many architectural wonders, including The Guildhall.

"Whether visiting in October or looking to experience its hidden secrets all year round, travellers can book onto the Derry - Darker History Private Walking Tour to hear more of the darker, enchanted and haunted city.”

Booking.com recommended the Best Western White Horse Hotel for travellers seeking to stay in Derry,

Bran, Transylvania, Romania was described as a must-visit, ideal destination this Halloween due to its rich association with Gothic legends and eerie folklore.

Best Western White Horse Hotel.

"Home to the iconic Bran Castle, famously linked to Dracula, the region oozes mystery and spooky charm, offering visitors a unique and atmospheric Halloween experience.”

York, England is, says Booking.com ‘a fantastic place to visit for Halloween, thanks to its rich history, medieval architecture, and reputation as one of the most haunted cities in England’.

" The city's narrow, cobbled streets, such as the Shambles, exude a mysterious, eerie atmosphere, especially at night. York’s long and turbulent past, from Viking invasions to medieval executions, provides a wealth of ghost stories and haunted locations, making it a prime spot for spooky experiences.”

Mexico’s capital city, Mexico City is famed for its art and vibrant culture, cuisine and arguably one of the most celebrated holidays of the year, ‘The Day of the Dead’.

While Halloween is traditionally marked on October 31, The Day of the Dead is celebrated on either November 1 or 2, depending on locality, so visitors are definitely recommended to stay for the week to catch all the festivities

Minnesota is known as the ‘Halloween Capital of the World’ and Anoka is a northern suburb in Minnesota. For almost a century, residents of the Minnesota town have held a community-wide celebration for Halloween, including three parades: the Light up the Night Parade, showcasing illuminated parade balloons that travel down Main Street; Grand Day Parade, a three-hour spectacle that weaves through the town; and Big Parade of Little People, where school children take part in the celebrations.

Prague, Czech Republic is famed for its magnificent baroque buildings, medieval astronomical clocks and gothic churches and cathedrals, said Booking.com. Coined ‘The City of Hundred Spires’, the windy paths and narrow streets create an eerie atmosphere to the city, ideal for exploring in spooky October.

