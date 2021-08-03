Impressive line-up for eagerly awaited Féile 21

Feile 21 takes place in Derry on August 7-15.

A packed programme includes online events, outdoor shows and exhibitions, as well as reduced capacity, indoor performances and screenings.

Music, comedy, sports and cinema are all covered, with events and programmes for children, young people and older people all on the agenda.

This year’s Féile is encouraging everyone to reconnect with their communities in a safe way. A spokesperson said: “In developing this year’s Féile programme, the aim was to reconnect safely with our friends, family, performers, artists, thinkers and facilitators, to celebrate everything that is great about the Bogside, Bishop Street, Brandywell, Creggan and Fountain communities and, all the while, ensuring that the health and wellbeing of our community is protected.”

Féile TV returns this year via Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels and will host some of the festival’s discussions and specially produced films, events and performances.

With the return of live performance to theatres and concert venues, Féile will feature live music and comedy events.

Two of the city’s most iconic venues, St Columb’s Cathedral and St Augustine’s Church, will host live performances from Colm Mac Con Iomaire, David Kitt and Junior Brother while some of the biggest names in Irish comedy will appear at the festival including Shane Todd, Micky Bartlett and Diona Doherty.

There will be many events for children and young people with family fun days, a Teddy Bears’ Picnic and the Ice Cream Carnival returning to parks, streets, and green spaces across the neighbourhood.

Older people’s organisations from across the area have also come together to produce a packed programme which will feature days out, bingo, film screenings and social events while ‘Doorstep Melodies’ will bring musical performances right to their homes.

Each year, Féile delivers a strong programme of political debates, talks and difficult conversations and 2021 is no exception.

Contributors this year include former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, RTÉ Europe Editor Tony Connelly, Professor Rory O’Connor, Dr Tom Black, Professor Siobhan O’Neill, Susan McKay and Aoife Moore, who will cover a wide range of subjects including the Covid 19 pandemic, Irish unity, Partition, Brexit and mental health.

Former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams will be in town to discuss his latest publication, ‘Black Mountain and Other Stories’, while Derry writer and ‘Guardian’ columnist Séamas O’Reilly will discuss his acclaimed childhood memoir, ‘Did Ye Hear Mammy Died?’

This year’s film programme will feature screenings in the Nerve Centre and Strand Omniplex with environmental and social justice themes.

There will be several outdoor exhibitions including ‘Picture this… A Camerawork Photographic Retrospective’ and ‘Equal Spaces’, a photographic exhibition by Oliver Grant which celebrates the lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and non-binary communities of Derry.

Meanwhile, the Keep Her Knit crocheters plan to craft bomb Rossville Street and Fanad Drive.

Due to current Covid restrictions and the limited capacity of venues, it will be necessary to pre-register for many events (including free indoor events).

All advance tickets are available to book at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/gasyard-wall-feile-17617695603.