Judge McElholm: Far too many cases of domestic abuse and sexual violence and rising levels of coercive control

Barney McElholm has said he sees far too many cases of domestic abuse and sexual violence and has encountered rising levels of coercive control.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The District Judge said he wants to see ‘far, far fewer crimes’ of this nature and said education about healthy relationships and about the ‘risks inherent in social media’ were a key part of arriving at that outcome.

Senior medical managers and practitioners, meanwhile, have warned of a ‘silent epidemic’ of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have called on citizens to be play a part in changing the narrative and breaking the cycle of abuse.

Barney McElholm has said he sees far too many cases of domestic abuse and sexual violence and has encountered rising levels of coercive control.

Judge McElholm said: “Unfortunately I see far, far too many cases of domestic abuse, stalking, sexual assault and rape coming into my courts.

"I have encountered rising levels of coercive control over the last number of years.”

The Derry judge was speaking out as part of the World Health Organisation-sponsored 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, which started on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25 until Human Rights Day on December 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge McElholm welcomed new legislation including the Domestic Abuse and Civil Proceedings Act (NI) 2021 which recognises coercive control as a separate crime; the Protection from Stalking Act (NI) 2022; and the Justice (Sexual Offences and Trafficking Victims) Act (NI) 2022.

"These new pieces of legislation have introduced higher penalties, greater sentencing powers and that is all, of course, good, and they are useful tools but what I want to see is far, far fewer crimes.

"But this requires early intervention and early education of our children and young people and it's not just educating them about healthy relationships but also training them how to avoid the risks inherent in social media. As a judge I will continue to do everything in my power and work with my partner agencies to do what I can to make it a safer place,” he said.

Donna Downey is Service Manager for Early Intervention within the Western Trust’s Family and Childcare team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Domestic abuse is a silent epidemic that affects so many yet often goes unnoticed until the damage is profound. Research shows that early intervention and prevention is critical.

"The evidence is compelling. Studies indicate that when support is provided at the first signs of trouble, whether through counselling, community programmes or simply a listening ear, survivors are more likely to break free from the cycle of abuse.

"We all have the power to change the narrative. Early help and support begins best with you. Every one of us can play a role in breaking the cycle of abuse,” said Ms. Downey.

Intervention, she said, starts with awareness and educating children about healthy and unhealthy relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This can apply to teachers, youth workers, coaches, or family members.

“Often it takes just one trusted adult who can make the difference. Someone who can listen without judgment and offer help and support.

"Hope is a vital part of this journey. For those suffering in silence, hope can be that spark that ignites the change,” she said.

Dr Ancél Orr, from the Foyleside Family Practice in Bridge Street, encouraged victims of domestic abuse to talk to their staff if they are need in support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone attends their GP practice for different reasons and one of those reasons may include domestic abuse. As a practice, we want all our patients irrespective of age and gender to know that this practice is a safe place to talk.

"All of our staff have been involved in Domestic Abuse Awareness Training to ensure that we are able to support our patients. This means that right from when you enter through the front door to reception, to when you get to see a professional in your appointment that someone will be able to give you appropriate information and advice depending on your need,” she said.

Marsha Hamilton is a Senior Social Work Practitioner based at the practice in Derry city centre.

“I’m one of the people you might come to see for support around domestic abuse whether you need immediate help or you just want to know what your options might be, I'll do my best to steer you in the right direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That might include involving other services and resources in our community or it might be a non-judgmental listening ear. Any decision or actions would be at your pace and my priority is ensuring your safety,” she declared.

Anne-Marie Bradley is the Social Work Lead for the Western Trust’s Social Work Multi-Disciplinary Team (MDT) in Primary Care.

She said: “Social Work staff based in practices in the Northern Sector of the Western Trust are fully trained and have experience in the field of domestic abuse.

"We are aware that we are uniquely positioned to offer early intervention and support to all patients. Social work is part of the MDT and we are continuously trying to be creative to improve our service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She too underlined the fact that support is available in local GP practices and encouraged any victims who might need help to come forward.

"At present, we are supporting all practices to promote themselves as being a safe place to talk.

"Domestic abuse can affect your physical and mental well-being. Research shows that first disclosures often happen in medical settings.

"Please know that if domestic abuse is affecting you in any way that support is available,” she stated.