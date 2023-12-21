The Mayor of Derry and Strabane Patricia Logue has sent solidarity to the people of Gaza, saying she is hoping for peace and declaring that the ‘awful slaughter must end soon’.

Colr. Logue opened a Book of Solidarity in Derry’s Guildhall on Thursday for the victims of the ongoing bombardment by Israel.

Signing the first entry, she wrote: “Thinking of all the people in Gaza, Palestine, during this awful period. Hoping peace will arrive soon. This awful slaughter must end.”

More than 19,400 Palestinians have been killed due to Israel’s siege in response to Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on October 7 in which at least 1,000 civilians, 347 Israeli soldiers and 58 police officers were killed.

Colr. Logue said: “As we approach the Christmas period and we are focusing on spending time with family and friends I think it’s important that we all take time to consider what is happening in Palestine and in particular the children of Gaza and what they are going through.

"By making a Book of Solidarity available for signing we are allowing the local community to express their support to the people of Gaza, Palestine.

“Our city and district has already shown its support by attending rallies, vigils and fundraising events so this is another way we can show that we are thinking of them.”

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood, meanwhile, has voiced support for an urgent and compassionate response to the escalating crisis in Gaza and the West Bank.

He said: “Israel’s brutal bombardment and siege of Gaza has led to the deaths of at least 18,000 civilians. Israel’s invasion and occupation is having a devastating impact on civilian infrastructure, with 60 percent of buildings in Gaza destroyed, including hospitals and schools.

"The denial of essential supplies such as food, water, and medical aid has further exacerbated the crisis. The world is watching on while Palestinians die from starvation, disease, and lack of medical treatment.”

On Wednesday the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “I am deeply concerned about the toxic mix of disease, hunger and lack of hygiene and sanitation that people in Gaza are facing right now. Hunger weakens the body’s defences and opens the door to disease. Gaza is already experiencing soaring rates of infectious disease.”

"Diarrhoea cases among children aged under 5 are 25 times what they were before the conflict. Such illnesses can be lethal for malnourished children, more so in the absence of functioning health services. We need a ceasefire now.”

Mr. Eastwood has backed a motion at Westminster calling on the British Government to immediately implement a Palestinian Visa Scheme modelled on the successful Ukraine Visa scheme.

"It is our moral duty to offer a lifeline to those whose lives are shattered by this conflict. The Palestinian Visa Scheme is critical in providing much-needed relief and support.

“To spare innocent Palestinian lives, we need urgent international intervention and aid to address the worsening crisis in Gaza and the West Bank. The international community must work towards an immediate ceasefire to protect the lives and dignity of those caught in the conflict,” he said.

Prior to the Christmas recess at Westminster Mr. Eastwood criticised the licensing of arms exports to Israel during an exchange with Conservative MP Brendan Clarke-Smith

“Israel’s stated aim in this conflict is the destruction of Hamas, and the UK and US Governments have given it a blank cheque to achieve that aim.

"I have not met one serious expert who believes the destruction of Hamas is possible, so how many deaths will it take before the UK Government closes their cheque book to Israel?” asked Mr. Eastwood.

Mr. Clarke-Smith responded: “I disagree with the hon. Gentleman that a blank cheque has been provided. If we look at the comments of the Foreign Secretary [David Cameron] and the former Foreign Secretary [James Cleverly], we know we have spoken with our international partners and are very keen to see that two-state solution, and that means working with Palestinians as well.

"As I said, the biggest enemy of the Palestinian people is Hamas; we want to work together to finish this conflict as soon as possible and move on.”

During the same debate Labour MP Tahrir Ali told the House of Commons how ‘since 2015 the value of British arms exports to Israel, as part of the standard licence grants, stands at around £474 million, with 58 open licences for the arms trade with Israel’.

In a separate debate DUP MP Gregory Campbell claimed Hamas could take advantage of pauses in the Israeli bombardment to ‘again embed themselves in hospitals and civilian populations’.

“Small numbers of hostages have been released in the past as a result of pauses in the response by the Israeli authorities.

"Will the Minister undertake to ensure that there is wider understanding, both here and internationally, that those pauses are best activated whenever Hamas does not take advantage of them and again embed themselves in hospitals and civilian populations?” he asked.

Andrew Mitchell, Minister of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) replied: “The hon. Gentleman is right to emphasise the importance of humanitarian pauses, and preferably humanitarian pauses that are several days long.

"We are doing everything we can to try to ensure that the case for humanitarian pauses, and the ability that would result of getting aid, support and supplies into Gaza, is achieved.”

Church leaders are calling for peace.

In his Christmas message, Archbishop Eamon Martin said he dared to hope for peace despite ‘the terrible wars, violence and injustices that appear intractable’.

