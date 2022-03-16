Derry security alert: Bomb-making components and pipe bombs recovered close to housing

Detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) confirmed the recovery of the items following a security alert on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Hamlin said: “Following a complex operation yesterday and today, we have removed component parts of an explosive device, a timer power unit, and three pipe-bombs which have been declared viable devices. These devices were located in an area of undergrowth in a residential area and have now been safely recovered for examination.

The bomb squad at the scene of the security alert in Fahan Street.

Sinn Féin Councillor Emma McGinley said: “The local community is shocked to learn that devices found on Fahan Street, yards from homes, were viable.

“This has brought nothing but chaos and disruption and led to people having to leave their homes for hours.

“There is no place for this type of activity and those responsible for leaving these devices should get off the backs of the community.”

DCI Hamlin said one line of police enquiry 'relates to the manufacture of the timer power unit and its similarity to a device recovered in Dungiven in 2021, which we believe was made by members of the violent dissident republican terrorist group, the New IRA'.

“We are mindful of the disruption and impact that security alerts such as this have on the local community. I want to reassure local residents that our actions are focussed on keeping the community safe and protecting them from the threat posed by such violent groups.

"Our chances of identifying those who use violence in a bid to coercively control communities and putting them before the courts are vastly improved by support and information from community.