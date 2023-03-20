Fire at property being treated as arson with intent to endanger life
A fire that caused substantial smoke damage to a property in Strathfoyle on St. Patrick’s Day is being treated as arson.
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of the fire.
A Police Service spokesperson said: “Shortly after 8.20pm yesterday, Friday, March 17, officers received and responded to a report of a fire in the Deramore Drive area of the city.
“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene, and managed to extinguish the blaze.
“However, substantial smoke damage has been caused to the inside of the property, with further smoke damage having also been caused to the adjoining property.
“Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries, and nobody was inside when the incident took place.
“Had that not been the case, it could have resulted in very serious consequences.”
The PSNI confirmed that officers believe the fire was started deliberately.
The Police Service spokesperson continued: “At this time, we are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life, and our enquiries to establish the circumstances of what happened are continuing.
“We are appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to call 101, quoting reference number 1750 of 17/03/23.”
Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Members of the public can also submit reports online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.