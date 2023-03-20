Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of the fire.

A Police Service spokesperson said: “Shortly after 8.20pm yesterday, Friday, March 17, officers received and responded to a report of a fire in the Deramore Drive area of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene, and managed to extinguish the blaze.

Deramore Drive

“However, substantial smoke damage has been caused to the inside of the property, with further smoke damage having also been caused to the adjoining property.

“Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries, and nobody was inside when the incident took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Had that not been the case, it could have resulted in very serious consequences.”

The PSNI confirmed that officers believe the fire was started deliberately.

The Police Service spokesperson continued: “At this time, we are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life, and our enquiries to establish the circumstances of what happened are continuing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to call 101, quoting reference number 1750 of 17/03/23.”