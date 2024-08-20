Fugitive Shane Frane who was convicted of manslaughter of Constable Philippa Reynolds in Derry has been extradited and is due in court
Shane Frane was arrested in the Republic of Ireland on February 1, 2024.
Extradition proceedings were completed on Tuesday when he was returned to the North.
He will appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court later.
The 36-year-old was sought by the Police Service of Northern Ireland for being unlawfully at large from prison since January 17, 2024.
Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “Police Service of Northern Ireland continue to work closely with authorities in the Republic of Ireland to return fugitives to Northern Ireland.
“In this particular case, we appreciate the continued and effective assistance of An Garda Siochana in arresting and returning Frane, who was convicted in February 2014 of the manslaughter of Constable Philippa Reynolds.
“We will continue to work closely with An Garda Síochána to locate those who abscond the justice system.
“Our message is clear to anyone who has left Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their actions: we will use all powers available to have you arrested and returned to Northern Ireland.”
Frane was convicted in February 2014 of the manslaughter of Constable Philippa Reynolds following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Dale’s Corner in Derry on February 2013.
He breached the conditions of his temporary prison release in January by absconding from the Northern Ireland Prison Service.
Frane was arrested in Dublin in February on an extradition warrant sought by PSNI for being unlawfully at large from prison from January 17.