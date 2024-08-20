Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An on-the-run prisoner who was convicted of the manslaughter of PSNI Constable Philippa Reynolds in Derry in 2013 has been extradited to the North where he will be appear at court in Lisburn.

Shane Frane was arrested in the Republic of Ireland on February 1, 2024.

Extradition proceedings were completed on Tuesday when he was returned to the North.

He will appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court later.

An image of Shane Frane released by the PSNI after he absconded earlier this year.

The 36-year-old was sought by the Police Service of Northern Ireland for being unlawfully at large from prison since January 17, 2024.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “Police Service of Northern Ireland continue to work closely with authorities in the Republic of Ireland to return fugitives to Northern Ireland.

“In this particular case, we appreciate the continued and effective assistance of An Garda Siochana in arresting and returning Frane, who was convicted in February 2014 of the manslaughter of Constable Philippa Reynolds.

Constable Philippa Reynolds

“We will continue to work closely with An Garda Síochána to locate those who abscond the justice system.

“Our message is clear to anyone who has left Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their actions: we will use all powers available to have you arrested and returned to Northern Ireland.”

He breached the conditions of his temporary prison release in January by absconding from the Northern Ireland Prison Service.

Frane was arrested in Dublin in February on an extradition warrant sought by PSNI for being unlawfully at large from prison from January 17.