‘Hate flags’ everywhere in Derry ‘driving really poor relations’ Sinéad McLaughlin tells TEO Committee
The SDLP representative made the remarks during an evidence session during the committee’s inquiry into gaps in equality legislation in the North.
“This year, in Derry, there are so many flags in our city. There are hate flags as well. They are everywhere. It is driving really poor relations, and we have no remit — you know, in the authorities — to tackle those areas of hate crime and sectarianism because we have not dealt with the equality issues,” she said.
Mrs. McLaughlin said progress in the North depended on getting legislation right
"It might sound as if we are nearly being academic about some of the stuff because we are talking about it in that academic way about what we need in legislation, but it is holding our whole society back.
"It is holding our housing back, holding government back and holding everything back, and we get into the cycle of doing nothing because it is too difficult and because we have not dealt with it. How do we move the definition piece on, for example, without making any political party feel that it is under threat as a result?” she asked.
Daniel Holder, director of the Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ) and co-convener of the Equality Coalition, said the 2020 independent review of hate crime legislation’s recommendation that there should be a duty on public authorities to remove instances of hate expression should be implemented.
“To us, it is very important that recommendation 15 of the hate crimes review, which is the statutory duty on relevant public authorities to take reasonable steps to remove racist, sectarian and other forms of hate expression from public spaces, is also taken forward as a matter of urgency as part of this package.
"We also need to make sure that the measures around misogyny that were in the hate crimes piece are urgently addressed. We think that a recommendation that really focuses on the most harmful forms of expression is the way to begin to move on this.
"Hopefully, there will be no one who is against the removal from public space of blatantly racist hate expression that constitutes intimidation etc,” he said.