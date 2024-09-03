DERRY JOURNAL Editorial: ​More work is needed to root out and defeat bigotry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​New data released by the PSNI shows the number of race incidents reported in Derry and Strabane increased by two per cent from 93 to 95 year-on-year.

There has been a steep rise, meanwhile, in hate incidents based on sexual orientation in the city and district.

The number of such incidents rose by 15 from 35 to 49 (up 40 per cent) between the July 2022 to June 2023 and July 2023 to June 2024 periods.

A silver lining came in the reduction in the number of sectarian incidents which were down by 14 per cent (-21) from 150 to 129. However, in absolute numbers sectarian attacks still account for the largest number of hate incidents.

'No migrants' was sprayed on housing on Church Brae in Derry. The PSNI are treating the incident as a hate crime.

The figures, of course, pre-date the latest pathetic act of intolerance by local bigots in the Church Brae area of Altnagelvin at the weekend when morons daubed racist and sectarian graffiti on new-build housing in an apparent attempt to intimidate people from setting up home in the area.

The incident, it has been confirmed by police, is being treated by the PSNI as a hate crime and will appear in future police statistics to that effect in due course.

Ninety-five racist hate incidents between July 2023 and June 2024 equates to one every four days; 49 sexual orientation incidents to one every seven days; and 129 sectarian incidents to one every three days.

An apparent threat - 'Enter at own risk!' - was sprayed on the exterior wall of one of the houses.

These should all be zero incident events but it’s clear lot more work needs to be done to rid society of the scourge of intolerance.

Enforcement, education and communal and peer leadership are required to root out bigotry wherever it lurks.