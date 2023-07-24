News you can trust since 1772
Man robbed at knifepoint while walking along Derry thoroughfare

A man was robbed at knifepoint in the early hours of last Friday while walking along the Racecourse Road.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:53 BST

Detectives from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are appealing for witnesses following the report of the armed robbery in the Belmont area of Racecourse Road in the early hours of Friday, July 21.

Detective Sergeant Gingell said: “At approximately 2.30am we received a report that while walking along the Racecourse Road, a man had been approached by three men, one armed with a knife, who threatened him and demanded that he hand over money.

The incident occurred on the Racecourse RoadThe incident occurred on the Racecourse Road
“The offenders then made off in the direction of the Pennyburn area with the victim’s wallet.

“I would like to reassure the local community that incidents like this whilst serious are very rare.

“I am appealing to anyone with information or to anyone with dash cam, CCTV or other footage to that could assist in identifying and locating the offenders, to contact detectives on 101 quoting incident number 158 of 21/07/23.”

