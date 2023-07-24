Detectives from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are appealing for witnesses following the report of the armed robbery in the Belmont area of Racecourse Road in the early hours of Friday, July 21.

Detective Sergeant Gingell said: “At approximately 2.30am we received a report that while walking along the Racecourse Road, a man had been approached by three men, one armed with a knife, who threatened him and demanded that he hand over money.

The incident occurred on the Racecourse Road

“The offenders then made off in the direction of the Pennyburn area with the victim’s wallet.

“I would like to reassure the local community that incidents like this whilst serious are very rare.